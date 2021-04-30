Villar's AllHome opens 53rd store, pursues expansion plans

MANILA – Villar-led AllHome said Friday it has opened its 53rd store located in the province of Negros Occidental as the company remains upbeat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AllHome Bacolod, situated at GM Cordova Avenue-Buri Road in Honorato Manalo Street, Barangay Mandalagan, is the 3rd branch in the Visayas region, the Villar-led firm told the stock exchange.

“AllHome remains upbeat as we enter another year in this challenging time. By aggressively pursuing expansion, we are hopeful that it will give the country’s economy a much-needed push towards progress," AllHome chairman Manny Villar said in a statement.

Bacolod is the center of communication and trade in Negros Occidental and is the “ideal location”, said AllHome vice chairman Camille Villar.

To cater to changing needs of consumers, AllHome introduced “Park and Shop” allowing consumers to shop without the need to go around the mall while minimizing COVID-19 exposure.

It also has a personal shopper service and an online Viber community, the older Villar said.

Grocery and retail store operators, including SM, Robinsons and the like have shifted to e-commerce, personal shoppers as well as Viber and social media channels to reach consumers during the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: