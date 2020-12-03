SM launches mobile app for virtual 'malling experience'

SM Megamall, the second largest shopping mall in the Philippines, is pictured at night. Photo from SM Supermalls Facebook page



MANILA - Shoppers can have their virtual "malling experience" with SM Malls' newly launched app, the SM Malls Online Beta app, as a way to shift online and adapt to the new normal, SM said.

Downloadable on the App Store and Google Play, the new SM Malls app lets customers buy online from various stores, shops, brands, boutiques, restaurants, food kiosks and many more within SM malls, it said.

This is unlike ShopSM online store and app where only items from The SM Store are featured, and SM Markets online store and app where people can buy grocery items from SM supermarkets.





The e-commerce site features food and beverage choices, as well as items from clothing, accessories, baby needs and personal care to home appliances, hardware, gadgets, toys and musical instruments.

For its Christmas promo, the SM Malls app offers "unlimited free shipping" from Dec. 1 to 31 for every minimum purchase of P500 for non-food items. Standard next-day shipping cost is at P69, it said.

“This new app strengthens our offerings to Filipinos in this unprecedented situation, as it provides them with another platform where they will be able to get their essentials safely and conveniently, bringing the SM malling experience in the comforts of their homes," SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said.

To use, customers should select the mall of their choice, explore items from shops and brands, "add to cart" items for purchase, and proceed to check out and payment.

At present, only SM Megamall is accessible, but SM City North EDSA and SM Mall of Asia will be available soon, SM Malls said.