SM Markets launches 'one-stop shop' online store

Customers have the option to pick up their groceries at the designated pick-up counter or have them delivered at home. Handout

MANILA - SM Markets said Thursday it would officially launch its online store on Oct. 9 to provide customers with more convenient ways of shopping during the pandemic.

The new e-commerce site will feature options for pick-up at designated SM Markets counters or home delivery. Cash and card payments are accepted. It's also meant to become a one-stop shop platform, SM Markets said in a statement.

"Officially launching right before the Christmas season, SM Markets wanted to make sure customers are able to conveniently get what they need for themselves and for their loved ones and have a meaningful holiday," the retail operator said.

It will have basic necessities, select premium and specialty items including fresh meat, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables, canned goods, bread, condiments, snacks and beverages, SM Markets said.

Baby needs, personal care items, households products, pet food and SM Bonus products will also be available, it added.

SM Markets Mall of Asia pickup counter. Handout

Many businesses in the Philippines pivoted to online and ramped up their e-commerce presence during the pandemic and resulting lockdowns to reach consumers.

"SM Markets remains cognizant of how shopping trends have evolved in the new normal and its entry to e-commerce definitely takes food retailing to a whole new level, making grocery shopping experience more inclusive and diverse for its different market segments," it said in a statement.

The online store is currently available in 21 SM Markets branches in Metro Manila, including:

SM Hypermarket Valenzuela

SM Supermarket Fairview, San Mateo, Marikina and Masinag

SM Hypermarket Antipolo

SM Supermarket and SM Hypermarket North Edsa

SM Supermarket Megamall A

SM Hypermarket Pasig and Mandaluyong

SM Supermarket Makati, Aura, San Lazaro, and Mall of Asia Annex

SM Hypermarket Mall of Asia

SM Supermarket Southmall

SM Hypermarket Bicutan, Muntinlupa, Sucat

SM Supermarket Bacoor



SM Markets is the mother brand of SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore, it said.