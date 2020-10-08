SM Markets launches 'one-stop shop' online store

MANILA - SM Markets said Thursday it would officially launch its online store on Oct. 9 to provide customers with more convenient ways of shopping during the pandemic.
The new e-commerce site will feature options for pick-up at designated SM Markets counters or home delivery. Cash and card payments are accepted. It's also meant to become a one-stop shop platform, SM Markets said in a statement.
"Officially launching right before the Christmas season, SM Markets wanted to make sure customers are able to conveniently get what they need for themselves and for their loved ones and have a meaningful holiday," the retail operator said.
It will have basic necessities, select premium and specialty items including fresh meat, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables, canned goods, bread, condiments, snacks and beverages, SM Markets said.
Baby needs, personal care items, households products, pet food and SM Bonus products will also be available, it added.
Many businesses in the Philippines pivoted to online and ramped up their e-commerce presence during the pandemic and resulting lockdowns to reach consumers.
"SM Markets remains cognizant of how shopping trends have evolved in the new normal and its entry to e-commerce definitely takes food retailing to a whole new level, making grocery shopping experience more inclusive and diverse for its different market segments," it said in a statement.
The online store is currently available in 21 SM Markets branches in Metro Manila, including:
- SM Hypermarket Valenzuela
- SM Supermarket Fairview, San Mateo, Marikina and Masinag
- SM Hypermarket Antipolo
- SM Supermarket and SM Hypermarket North Edsa
- SM Supermarket Megamall A
- SM Hypermarket Pasig and Mandaluyong
- SM Supermarket Makati, Aura, San Lazaro, and Mall of Asia Annex
- SM Hypermarket Mall of Asia
- SM Supermarket Southmall
- SM Hypermarket Bicutan, Muntinlupa, Sucat
- SM Supermarket Bacoor
SM Markets is the mother brand of SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore, it said.
