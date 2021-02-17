GoRobinsons.ph expands portfolio with No Brand, Handyman: RRHI

A screengrab of the GoRobinsons.ph app

MANILA - Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc said Wednesday its group's e-commerce site GoRobinsons.ph expanded by including Handyman Do It Best and No Brand, a franchise from Korea's EMart, on the platform.

Handyman offers home improvement products while No Brand sells grocery and frozen food items from Korea, the company told the stock exchange.

“The new dynamic of social distancing and quarantine made the role of e-commerce all the more crucial to keep serving customers,” said Robinsons Retail president and CEO Robina Gokongwei Pe.

The e-commerce site is currently the online store for Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Shopwise and Toys ‘R’ Us. It can be downloaded from Apple's App Store and Google Play, Robinsons Retail said.

Other brands such as Robinsons Department Store, True Value, Southstar Drug and Robinsons Appliances are also set to become part of the platform this year, RRHI said.

Companies accelerated investments in the digital space after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered physical stores when restrictions to curb the virus were imposed.

The e-commerce GoRobinsons.ph site was established to become a "virtual marketplace" for all the group's format. Robinsons Retail said it recorded a 10x year-on-year growth in e-commerce sales by end of 2020.