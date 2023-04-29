MANILA — The Department of Energy (DOE) said Saturday it sought to fast-track the interconnectivity of Mindoro to the main Luzon power grid by 2026 to solve the island's power crisis.

In a forum, Energy Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella said they are addressing the power problems in Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro. The National Power Corporation, he said, was able to “complete the 69 kilovolt (kV)” installation around the island.

“So dahil diyan mas maganda dapat iyong highway ng kuryente sa Mindoro. Ang popokusan (focus) na lang natin paglabas mo sa superhighway iyong distribution lines kung papaano ito magiging quality na dumating sa ating mga consumers whether it’s a household, commercial, resorts na madalas na nandiyan sa Puerto Galera and the like,” Fuentebella told reporters.

“So, tinitingnan din kung papaano magkaroon ng joint competitive selection process iyong Occidental Mindoro at Oriental Mindoro para mas malaki iyong capacity nila, hindi nakapako sa maliit na megawatts,” he added.

The energy official said while they plan to have it interconnected to the main power grid by 2026, this may be “delayed again.”

“It should be hastened” now, he said, noting its importance in potentially helping the economy grow most especially in Mindoro which has large areas of crops and fishing grounds.

“I think the plan is 2026, which be delayed again usually kasi ganiyan naman ang nangyayaring trend,” the official said.

“So we just need to make sure that we are providing quality electricity services at the right prices. And inter-connection is one of the strategies na puwede nating mapakinabangan iyong lawa at ganda at opportunities ng Mindoro Island para sa bansa,” he said.

The Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (OMECO) was facing a power shortage of about 22.5 MWs, causing frequent power outages in the Occidental Mindoro province.

But National Electrification Administration chief Antonio Mariano Almeda earlier in the day announced the power crisis there has been resolved.

RELATED VIDEO