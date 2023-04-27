MANILA - The Department of Energy, the National Electrification Administration and other agencies are working together to address the ongoing power crisis in Occidental Mindoro province.

The Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (OMECO) is facing a power shortage of about 22.5 megawatts (MWs), causing frequent power outages in the province.

To address this issue, the Power Systems, Inc. (PSI) diesel power plant in San Jose town will supply OMECO with an additional 6MWs of power.

OMECO is currently receiving 12MWs of power, with 5MWs from Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corporation (OMCPC).

The operation of the PSI-San Jose power plant would cost around P70 million per month. This is expected to give residents of the province around 6 to 7 hours of electricity daily.

The DOE, meanwhile, has issued a Certificate of Exemption to allow OMECO to enter into a negotiated procurement for Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) for 17MWs.

The National Power Corporation (NPC) also said it will explore how it can provide additional supply to the province.

The whole province has been placed under a state of calamity due to the power crisis.

