Power crisis sa Occ. Mindoro dahil sa 'depektibong' EPIRA law: DOJ

MAYNILA -- Tiniyak ni Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Boying Remulla nitong Martes na mayroong ginagawa ang ahensya para hanapan ng solusyon ang problema sa kakulangan ng supply ng kuryente sa Occidental Mindoro.

Sabi ni Remulla, mayroong opisyal ang DOJ na nakatutok dito.

“It’s been there a long time ago... Meron kasi tayong undersecretary in-charge of energy... Usec. Sy and we’ve been talking about many of the problems with Transco and the SPOG areas or Small Power Utility Groups like Mindoro, so we’re looking for solutions here,” sabi ni Remulla.

Ayaw na munang sabihin ni Remulla kung maituturing nang “economic sabotage” ang matagal nang problema ng mga taga-Occidental Mindoro sa kawalan ng sapat na supply ng kuryente.

Pero kumbisido ang kalihim na isa sa posibleng rason kung bakit humantong sa ganitong problema ang supply ng kuryente sa probinsiya ay ang aniya’y "depektibong" EPIRA law.

“I will not conclude that immediately because it is the system that we adopted to manage our electricity needs, which maybe lacking also - the EPIRA law is fundamentally defective to say the least,” sabi ni Remulla.

Una nang sinabi ni Occidental Mindoro Gov. Eduardo Gadiano na kasama sa mga pinag-aaralan nila ang pahahain ng kasong economic sabotage laban sa power supplier at distributor sa probinsiya dahil sa nangyaring krisis sa kuryente sa lalawigan.

