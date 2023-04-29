Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The power crisis in Occidental Mindoro province has been resolved, National Electrification Administration chief Antonio Mariano Almeda said Saturday.

"Finire-up namin lahat ng planta ng (Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corporation). At present, 32 megawatts na ang dini-dispatch ng lahat ng planta. At maaasahan ng buong Occidental Mindoro na wala na pong brownout," Almeda told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We fired up all the plants of the OMCPC. At present, all the plants are dispatching 32 megawatts. So the entire Occidental Mindoro can no longer expect any brownout.)

Almeda said the situation was resolved after they tapped the 20 megawatt plant of OMCPC with the permission of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla even as it has yet to get a provisional authority from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Department of Energy, NEA and other agencies have been working to address the power crisis in Occidental Mindoro.

The Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (OMECO) was facing a power shortage of about 22.5 MWs, causing frequent power outages in the province.

More details to follow.