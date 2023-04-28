DOTr says to resolve license cards, plates issue ASAP

MANILA — The Department of Transportation said on Friday it is seeking ways to fast-track the procurement of plastic cards and license plate materials.

The Land Transportation Office has been criticized after those renewing and applying for driver's licenses were given paper printouts as the agency ran out of plastic cards.

“We have to resolve this problem as soon as possible… Walang materyales eh (There are no materials) ," Bautista told reporters.

"Although ‘yong mga nagrerenew wala masyadong problema ‘yan because we have extended the validity of licenses up to October 31. Pero ‘yong mga bagong applicants, resibo na lang muna ‘yan. Kaya we’re trying to fast track the procurement,“ Bautista said.

Bautista reiterated that the procurement for license cards and license plates should have started last August 2022 and that major procurements by sectoral offices of the DOTr should be overseen by the DOTr.

“Unfortunately, LTO have not yet started the procurement. Kasi if they have started the procurement papatapos ko sa kanila ‘yan. In fact, nagstart ‘yong review namin sa procurement as early as October then ‘yong mga procurement activities namin dati, ginagawa ng PS-DBM,” Bautista said.

Meanwhile, the LTO announced its license plate materials would run out by June.

In an earlier statement, the LTO said the low supply could be attributed to an order barring the agency from engaging in any procurement that would exceed P50 million.

"Aside from the conversation that we had and the several meetings that we had and the several correspondences that we sent to DOTr, our request to maintain the procurement with LTO remained denied by the department," LTO chief Jay Art Tugade told ANC's "Headstart".

RELATED VIDEO