Which firms made it to LinkedIn's Top 15 workplaces in PH?

MANILA - LinkedIn said an IT BPO consulting company and the country’s 2 largest fintech firms topped its list of best workplaces in the Philippines this year.

The career-focused social networking platform said it ranked the companies based on 8 factors for career progression, namely the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

LinkedIn said Accenture emerged as the top company this year, followed by financial services firms Mynt/GCash and Maya.

The 15 firms that made it to LInkedIn’s 2023 Top Companies Philippines list are:

1. Accenture

2. Mynt (GCash)

3. Maya

4. Philip Morris International

5. Unilever

6. Globe Group

7. Aboitiz Power

8. Kyndryl

9. SAP

10. Procter & Gamble

11. Sagility

12. Citi

13. Boehringer Ingelheim

14. Prudential

15. Nestle

“The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources that help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities,” said Atul Harkisanka, Head of Emerging Markets and Country Lead for the Philippines at LinkedIn.

LinkedIn also said top companies in the IT services sector need professionals skilled in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Computer Security.

“Companies in the financial services sector are looking for skills such as

Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Economics,” it added.

RELATED VIDEO