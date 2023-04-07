LinkedIn offering 100 courses on AI for free until end of June

An illustration picture shows the introduction page of ChatGPT, an interactive AI chatbot model trained and developed by OpenAI, on its website in Beijing, China, 09 March 2023. Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

MANILA - LinkedIn said it is offering 100 learning courses on artificial intelligence which can be accessed by its members for free until the end of June.

The career development platform said it began offering the courses on generative AI on March 16, and will continue to offer them free of charge until June 30 this year.

“So we all continuously need to invest in ourselves and learn what is new, and for now that seems to be around AI and other tech trends,” said LinkedIn’s Head of Growth Markets, Atul Harkisanka.

He said the platform is offering basic courses like what is generative AI, and introduction to conversational AI like ChatGPT.

There are also intermediate and advanced courses like Hands-On

PyTorch Machine Learning and Advanced AI: Transformers for NLP using Large Language Models.

There are also courses relevant to those in the tech industry, including Power BI: Integrating AI and Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence for Cybersecurity.

Courses in marketing and sales, including Artificial Intelligence for Marketing, Nano Tips for Using Generative AI Tools for Better Marketing Outcomes, and Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy, are also being offered for free.

“Building AI into our products isn't new for us at LinkedIn. We've done this for the past 16 years and are uniquely positioned to use AI to help hirers find the right candidates,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will also be testing AI-powered job descriptions to help job posters find qualified candidates more quickly.

