Courtesy: Tier One Entertainment's website

MANILA - Gaming company Tier One Entertainment topped LinkedIn's list of top startups in the Philippines, the professional networking platform shared, based on a list it released Wednesday.

Tier One was co-founded by Tryke Gutierrez, Brian Lim, and Alodia Gosiengfiao, and has esports team Blacklist International under its wing.

The agency also handles content creators such as Junnie Boy, Cong TV, Ghost Wrecker, among others.

Aside from the Philippines, Tier One also set shop in Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian Countries.

Next on the list is social commerce startup SariSuki, followed by online shopping network Shoppertainment LIVE, livestreaming app KUMU, e-commerce platform Edamama, business to business platform GrowSari, cryptocurrency exchange platform Asset Exchange, e-learning provider Edukasyon.ph, business management platforms Peddlr, and Prosperna.

LinkedIn looked at employment growth engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent in measuring who gets into the list.

Data was gathered from July 1, 2021 to June 30 this year, and the companies must have at least 30 fulltime employees, younger than 7 years and headquaretered in the Philippines.