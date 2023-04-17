Airline fuel surcharges to descend in May

MANILA - Airline tickets may get cheaper in May as the Civil Aeronautics Board announced on Monday it was lowering the level of airline fuel surcharges next month.

CAB said the fuel surcharge level in May will go down to Level 5 from 6.

Many airlines impose fuel surcharges to recoup costs when fuel prices rise.

CAB’s announcement means that fuel surcharge for domestic flights in May may range from P151 to P542, depending on the distance.

The fuel surcharges for international flights meanwhile may range from P498 to P3,703.

The agency had earlier reduced the fuel surcharge level for April to Level 6 from 5 in March.

Several airlines have said that air travel demand has recovered to pre-pandemic levels following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

