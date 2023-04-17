Cebu Pacific offers 3-day P1 sale for domestic, international flights

MANILA — Cebu Pacific said on Monday it is bringing back its P1 sale to allow Filipinos to plan their dream vacations.

From April 17 to 19, travelers can book their flights to domestic and international destinations for as low as P1 for a one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific said the travel period is from Aug. 1 to March 31, 2024.

"With CEB’s low fares now made more affordable by P1SO sale, every Juan will have more chances to go on a sandboarding adventure in Laoag, swim in Davao’s white-sand beaches, and satisfy their cravings for authentic Bacolod and Iloilo cuisine," it said.

Passengers with existing travel funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons.

Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations.

