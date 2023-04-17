AirAsia offers P88 seat sale, eyes flying more Filipinos this summer

MANILA — AirAsia Philippines said on Monday it is offering a promotional P88 one-way base fare for flights from Manila, Cebu and Clark to other domestic destinations to allow more Filipinos to travel during the summer season.

The promotion is valid for booking from April 17 to 23 with travel period from April 17 to Oct. 31, 2023, the airline said in a statement.

"Summer is a highly valued season in the Philippines, and it is during this time that we witness a rise in the number of tourists, especially to the famous tropical paradises with white-sand beaches," AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve Dailisan said.

Due to expected congestion, AirAsia advised passengers to be at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their departure. Guests can also check-in via website or mobile app as well as self check-in kiosks at airports.

Cebu Pacific also earlier announced its 3-day P1 seat sale for domestic and international destinations.

LOCAL FLIGHTS TRANSFER TO TERMINAL 2

Meanwhile AirAsia said its new terminal assignments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport would be implemented starting July 1, 2023.

In a statement, the budget carrier said all domestic flights would depart and arrive at Terminal 2 (Centennial Terminal) instead of Terminal 4 (old domestic terminal).

International flights, on the other hand, will remain at Terminal 3, AirAsia said.

"This step aims to reduce the congestion at T4 and offer more space to domestic AirAsia guests," it said.

Philippine Airlines had also earlier announced its updated terminal assignments.

RELATED VIDEO