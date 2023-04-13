Gov't eyes private sector help to improve NAIA, other gateways

Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government is eyeing the help of the private sector for the improvement and management of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the main gateway in Metro Manila, an official said.

The plan is to sign a public-private partnership this year, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said during the Philippine Economic briefing held in the US.

"There are already some expressions of interests by private groups, by the private sector...Our plan is to get this on board, this approval for the proposal for PPP of maintenance and operations of NAIA hopefully before the end of the year. We are just waiting for the submission of the project proponents for the proposal," Balisacan said.

"There are also of course some ongoing international airports, one in Bulacan and one in Sangley. And of course the Clark, which has also been rapidly transformed to accommodate the expansion of airlines services. So I think we should see improvements in the major gateway, NAIA, pretty soon," he added.

NAIA has been the subject of privatization plans in the past, but none have come to fruition.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the private sector could help improve the aviation infrastructure in the country.

“We plan to privatize the management of these airports. So for example there is a new international airport in Legazpi, one in Laguindingan, one in Iloilo. We will try to privatize as much as possible the running of the airport," he said during eh same briefing.

Some 80 major airport upgrade projects will be completed by the end of the year, Diokno said, citing data from the Department of Transportation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s economic team is pushing more private sector involvement.

— With a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

