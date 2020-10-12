San Miguel gets Senate's final nod to build, operate new airport in Bulacan

Exterior design studies for SMC's proposed New Manila International Airport project in Bulakan, Bulacan. Photo: San Miguel Corp/Handout

MANILA - The Senate on Monday unanimously approved on final reading San Miguel Corp's (SMC) franchise to build and operate a new airport in Bulacan for 50 years, before it turns over the new gateway to the national government.

Under the franchise, SMC will be allowed to develop the San Miguel AeroCity alongside the airport, and will be exempt from all direct and indirect taxes and fees during the 10-year construction period of the P740-billion project.

After the full construction of the development, SMC will still be free from paying income and real estate taxes until authorities determine that it has "fully recovered its investment cost."

Senators have been pushing for the approval of SMC's license as the 2,500-hectare development in Bulacan is expected to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), provide thousands of jobs, build more road networks, and improve the real estate value of nearby areas.

The terminal will have 4 runways that can be expanded by up to 6, and can cater to 100 million passengers annually, San Miguel said in an earlier statement.

The new airport is expected to bring "trillions of dollars" in economic activity, 35 million tourists annually as well as 30 million tourism-related jobs for people in Bulacan and nearby provinces, it said.

'FLOOD-PRONE AREA'

While the new airport will be built in a flood-prone area, Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary Renato Solidum said it was still safe to build the airport in the area provided that SMC would apply "special engineering interventions."

Architects and builders of Singapore's Changi and France's Charles de Gaulle were tapped to design the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan, SMC earlier told lawmakers.

"This is our biggest investment in a single project to date, one that will definitely impact the lives of millions of Filipinos and the country in general - all the more reason for us to push for greater sustainability and choose the best people to work with us," SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said last year.

Residents who were displaced due to the construction of the new SMC project have been relocated to other areas, while fishermen who lost their livelihood due to the development will also receive new boats to reestablish their livelihood, Ang had said.

"We want Bulacan to eventually become the seafood capital of the Philippines where seafood is exported to other countries, and tourists come in droves to sample them--similar to what happened to Japan’s Tsukiji for so many years," Ang said.

SMC'S unsolicited proposal to build the airport was unopposed during a 2019 Swiss challenge, required for every public-private partnership projects.