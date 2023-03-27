PAL releases updated terminal assignments starting April 16

A Philippine Airlines plane is seen in the background as a man uses his phone at the arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Monday said flights from Manila to Cambodia, Vietnam and Singapore would use the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy International Airport starting April 16.

PAL flights to and from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phonm Penh and Singapore will depart from and arrive at Terminal 1, along with PAL flights to the US, Guam, Canada and Bali (Indonesia), the flag carrier said in a statement.

"The transfer of these additional routes to Terminal 1 is part of a terminal reassignment initiative of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to ease congestion and improve passenger convenience at all terminals," PAL said.

All other PAL international and domestic flights will depart and arrive at the NAIA Terminal 2, the airline said.

UPDATED FULL LIST OF TERMINAL ASSIGNMENTS FROM APRIL 16:

NAIA T1 (DEPARTURE AND ARRIVAL)

- Vietnam – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)

- Phnom Penh

- Singapore

- Bali

- Middle East – Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh

- Canada – Toronto, Vancouver

- United States - Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Honolulu

- Guam

NAIA T2 (DEPARTURE AND ARRIVAL)



- All PAL Domestic Flights

- Australia – Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne

- Bangkok

- Korea – Seoul (Incheon), Busan

- Japan – Fukuoka, Tokyo (Haneda), Tokyo (Narita), Osaka (Kansai), Nagoya

- Mainland China – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Jinjiang, Xiamen, Hong Kong

- Jakarta

- Kuala Lumpur

- Macau

- Port Moresby

- Taipei

For flights departing on or before April 15, the following terminal assignment will be followed:

- NAIA Terminal 1 - for PAL International flights to/from the United States and Guam, Toronto, Vancouver, Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Bali.

- NAIA Terminal 2 - for all PAL domestic and international flights, except flights to/from the United States and Guam, Toronto, Vancouver, Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Bali.

