PAL to start direct Manila-Perth flights on March 27

PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley Ng and PAL Director Lucio Tan III during the kick off ceremony for the flag carrier's 82nd anniversary. March 15, 2023 in Pasay City. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Wednesday said it would start operating direct flights between Manila and Perth in March as it expands it network to serve growing passenger demand.

Perth flights, which will link the Philippines to Perth and the Western Australia region, will begin on March 27, PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley Ng said during the kick-off of the flag carrier’s 82nd anniversary celebrations.

Ng, who will man the inaugural flight, said "this is our first new international destination since the pandemic."

PAL said it would also offer non-stop Kalibo-Seoul (Incheon) flights in April. It said this would complement the recently expanded PAL flights between Clark and Seoul.

PAL will also expand its China routes with daily flights to Shanghai, Guangzhou, Jinjiang and Xiamen this April, Ng said, adding that Beijing would be increased to 6 weekly flights in May.

Regular flights between Manila and Macau will resume in April, the airline said.

'YOUNGER' at 82

PAL, which operated its first commercial flight on March 15, 1941, only gets younger with age as it launched its rebranded look to mark its 82nd anniversary, its Director Lucio Tan III said.

The refreshed PAL look is now seen on airports and its digital pages, he said.

"PAL is determined to get bettwer with age. At 82, we are younger and more dynamic. That energy is reflected in our new look," the younger Tan said.

Aside from the appearance, Tan said PAL would also open a New Mabuhay Lounge for international departures at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport later this year. Its customer service was also revamped with YourPAL customer service hub available for calls or chat.

Tan said it would have a buffet, shower rooms and free Wi-Fi for pre-flight needs.

The flag carrier also recently onboarded Chef Vallerie Castillo-Archer as its new catering head and AVP who will be in charge for PAL’s anniversary menu.