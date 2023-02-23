PAL to reopen flights from Clark to Boracay, Coron in April

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said on Thursday it would reopen flights from Clark International Airport to Caticlan (Boracay) and Busuanga (Coron) to further expand its route network.

Flights from Clark to Caticlan, the gateway to Boracay will begin on April 1, the flag carrier said in a statement.

Services between Clark and Caticlan will operate thrice weekly, the airline said. Flights will be operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, it said.

Meanwhile, flights from Coron to Busuanga will start on April 2, flying 4 times a week scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, PAL said.

"The revival of these direct flights will give travelers from Central and Northern Luzon a convenient new way to access Boracay and Coron, demonstrating Clark Airport's position as a key jump off point to the country's prime island destinations," said PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley K. Ng.

Philippine Airlines hopes that the new routes will further bolster the full recovery of domestic tourism," he added.

He said PAL is working with other stakeholders and LGUs to further expand connection between Clark and other regions.

PAL operates daily flights between Clark and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, as well as flights from Clark to Seoul and Busan in South Korea for the winter season.

