MANILA - Smart Communications said Sun Postpaid would be officially rebranded to Smart Postpaid along with all its postpaid and broadband packages starting April 25.

"All consumer Sun Postpaid, Sun Broadband and Sun FLP subscribers will become Smart Postpaid on April 25, 2022 and will be able to enjoy the full range of available services from Smart Postpaid," Smart Communications said.

Despite the rebrand, Smart said Sun Postpaid subscribers would still be able to use their existing SIM and plans.

"Rest assured that you will still be able to use your existing SIM and plan inclusions," Smart said on its official website.

"There will be no changes on your existing contract term. All your remaining months within contract will stay the same," it added.

As part of the rebrand, Sun Postpaid subscribers will become Smart subscribers with its benefits such as faster 5G speeds, simpler account management with the GigaLife App, and access to easy upgrade to other Smart Signature packages, Smart said.

Smart encouraged new customers to avail of Smart Signature plans instead.

Smart in 2020 completed the rebanding from Sun Prepaid to Smart Prepaid.

Smart is the mobile arm of PLDT Inc.

