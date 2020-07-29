Smart 'super-fast' 5G goes 'live' as commercial service on July 30: PLDT

The facade of the PLDT building in Makati on May 09, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - PLDT Inc said Wednesday the 5G mobile phone network of its unit Smart Communications would go "live as a commercial service" on July 30.

During the initial phase of deployment, Smart Signature, Infinity and other postpaid subscribers in central business districts will enjoy "super-fast" data service of Smart 5G in Metro Manila using 5G-activated SIMs, the telco told the stock exchange.

Covered areas include business districts in Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Araneta City, SM Megamall and Mall of Asia Bay area, PLDT said.

The 5G service is also being rolled out in North Avenue in Quezon City, Taft Avenue in Manila, Ortigas and Clark Green City in Pampanga, it said.

"The launch of Smart's 5G service enables the Philippines to level up and join the ranks of countries utilizing the next generation of mobile technology," PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

Smart will also launch 5G-certified devices from Huawei, Samsung, RealMe and Vivo which will be made available with Smart Signature plans, the telco said.

PLDT and Smart invested nearly P260 billion in overall capital expenditure for the 5G deployment plan over the past 5 years, it said.

“It has taken a lot of time and effort. But the future is now here,” Smart senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business Jane Basas said.

The anticipated 5G deployment came after President Rodrigo Duterte, in his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA), threatened to shut down telcos Globe Telecom and Smart if they cannot improve services by December.