Smart completes rebranding of Sun Prepaid to Smart Prepaid

MANILA - PLDT Inc said Wednesday its wireless arm Smart Communications has completed the rebranding of Sun Prepaid to Smart Prepaid.

Sun Prepaid subscribers are now Smart Prepaid subscribers, PLDT's wireless arm said in a statement.

Subscribers can now avail of bundles such as GIGA Video, GIGA Stories, and GIGA Games that have "generous data allocations," the telco said.

“Through the years, our company’s thrust has always been about enabling Filipinos to simplify their lives through mobile technology. And by simplifying, we mean making things easier and manageable so they can spend more time on the things that matter to them,” said Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business for Smart Jane J. Basas.

“This is just among our many efforts to provide the GIGA Life to more Filipinos, including our Sun subscribers, by giving them easy access to services they need, so they can enjoy doing more of what they love," Basas added.

Subscribers can avail of the promos by pressing *123# on their phones, the telco said.

Smart said it has also launched GIGA Study, a data pack for students with access to learning apps and productivity tools such as Google Suite, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Microsoft 365 with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams and OneDrive, among, others.

Meanwhile, GIGA Work is focused on those working from home as it offers access to virtual meeting apps such as Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebEx while also providing access to ride-hailing, online shopping, delivery and online payments needs through Grab, Lalamove, Lazada, Shopee, PayMaya and GrabPay.

Smart Communications is a unit of PLDT Inc. It's rival Globe Telecom also offers prepaid services and bundles while third player DITO Telecommunity is set to launch it commercial service in March next year.

President Rodrigo Duterte, during his 5th State of the Nation Address, urged telcos to improve service by December or face closure or expropriation.