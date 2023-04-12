Smart seeks extension of SIM registration deadline

MANILA — Smart Communications on Wednesday said it would request an extension of the mandatory SIM registration deadline to give subscribers more time to comply with the law.

In a statement, PLDT FVP and Corporate Communications Group Head Cathy Yang said Smart and TNT would send a formal letter of request to the National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

So far, Smart and TNT have an average of 46 percent of SIMs out of its total subscribers registered, Yang said.

"We see the need to give subscribers more time to secure the government IDs required to register their SIMs. We stand ready with government to support any undertaking to fast track completing the SIM Registration process as required by law," Yang said.

Failure to register SIMs before the April 26 deadline will result in deactivation of mobile services, based on the SIM registration act.

Globe Telecom has also urged the government to consider extending the SIM registration deadline. The DICT earlier said it was mulling an extension of the registration.

