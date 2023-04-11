Globe urges gov't to extend SIM registration deadline

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Tuesday the government should consider extending the deadline for the mandatory SIM registration due to low registration turnout.

In a statement, Globe said it has reached only 32 percent or 27.85 million of its total mobile customer base with 2 weeks left before the April 26 deadline.

Other telcos are facing the same circumstances, the telco said.

Despite efforts to roll out registration assistance desks and intensified campaigns, Globe said the lack of government IDs, as well as digital challenges, remains as hindrances to maximizing registrations.

"Given these issues, we appeal to the government to extend the SIM registration process to give our customers more time to get their required government IDs and input the required information on our site," Globe said.

Globe said it is also urging the government to allow the use of alternative forms of identification such as company IDs, school IDs and barangay certificates for those without valid IDs.

Conditional registration must also be allowed, to allow individuals to continue using their telecommunication services while they work to obtain a valid ID "within a reasonable period," Globe said.

Globe said the government should also allow the establishment of "always-on government-handled assisted registration centers" manned by volunteer LGU workers, complemented by ID issuance services.

According to the SIM registration law, unregistered SIMs will be deactivated.

Globe said it is working closely with the National Telecommunications Commission and other relevant agencies to register as many subscribers as possible before the April 26 deadline.

A total of 64.1 million SIM cards gave been registered, according to the latest data from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

