Trains, railways in Metro Manila suspend ops on April 6-9, says DOTR

MANILA - The Department of Transportation said on Wednesday the main train and rail lines in Metro Manila would suspend operations during the Holy Week break to conduct maintenance activities.

The LRT-2, MRT-3 and the PNR will suspend operations from April 6 to 9, the DOTr said in an advisory.

"We are advising the public of these maintenance schedule, as well as the scheduled suspension and resumption of operations, in order for commuters to plan their travel accordingly," the agency said.

Light Rail Manila Corp also said the LRT-1 operations would be suspended from April 6 to 9.

Services will resume on April 10, Monday, it said.

