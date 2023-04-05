Cebu Pacific to launch Manila-Laoag flights in May

A Cebu Pacific plane prepares for a flight on April 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday it would further expand its north Luzon network with flights between Manila and Laoag.

Laoag, the capital of Iloco Norte is just a one-hour flight from Manila.

Starting May 22, Cebu Pacific said it would fly daily between Manila and Laoag. The new route will be its 35th destination, the airline said.

“Laoag plays a crucial role in preserving the country’s rich history and culture, and we are excited to finally be able to bring more Juans to this beautiful city. We hope that the launch of the Laoag route will encourage more people to travel and experience the Ilocos region,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations.

