Cebu Pacific to fly Clark-Singapore daily, offers P499 sale

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said it would operate daily flights between Clark and Singapore beginning April as it renews its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Flights to Singapore are available for as low as P499 one-way base fare on March 13 to March 15, 2023, Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Travel period for the promotional fare is from June 1 to Nov. 30, it added.

“With recovery in place and our growth plans set in motion, our main goal now is to fly every Juan to exciting destination such as Singapore and enjoy all the offering in this beautiful destination that we missed doing during the pandemic,” said Candice Iyog, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific said in April 2022 signed a memorandum of understanding with the STB to mark the reopening of Singapore's borders.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Cebu Pacific, which contributed greatly to Singapore’s strong tourism numbers for 2022,” said Ms. Juliana Kua, Assistant Chief Executive for International Group, Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Cebu Pacific currently flies to Singapore from Manila, Cebu and Davao. Davao to Singapore flights will be increased to 4x weekly starting March 26, the airline said.

Currently, Cebu Pacific flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations.

