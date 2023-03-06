Cebu Pacific offers P27 seat sale to celebrate 27th anniversary

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Monday it is offering a P27 seat sale as it celebrates its 27th year anniversary this month.

From 10 a.m. on March 6, until March 10, travelers can book select domestic and international flights for as low as P27 one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and fees, Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Travel period for the promo fares is from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, the airline said.

"The airline is running a 'March Pinabongga' month-long series of promos and seat sales as gratitude to its loyal customers over the past 27 years," Cebu Pacific said.

It is also running a P199 seat sale for the month of March and a 27 percent discount on select add-ons.

Passengers may use their existing travel funds to pay for flights and add-ons, it said.

Cebu Pacific said it is set to restore 100 percent of its pre-COVID network and capacity this month. Currently, it flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations.

