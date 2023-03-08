Cebu Pacific says to operate flights from Iloilo in June

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday it would fly directly from Iloilo to Puerto Princesa to expand inter-island connectivity.

Iloilo-Puerto Princesa flights will begin on June 23, 4 times a week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific said it would also operate flights between Iloilo and Cagayan De Oro 3 times a week starting June 24. Flights will be every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, it said.

With the 2 new routes, Cebu Pacific said it would now fly directly to 6 destinations from Iloilo. Currently, the carrier operates direct flights to Manila, Cebu, Davao and General Santos from Iloilo.

Puerto Princesa flights from Iloilo are part of Cebu Pacific's P27 one-way base fare sale in celebration of its 2th anniversary this month, it said.

