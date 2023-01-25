

MANILA — Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it is set to restore 100 percent of its pre-COVID network and capacity in March, or three years since the pandemic prompted airlines to cut back on flights.

The Gokongwei-led airline, which has restored 92 percent of its pre-COVID capacity since December, will fully restore its flights to all its 25 international destinations in 14 countries by March.

“It’s been a tough three years. It’s been a tough journey.” (presentation)

” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Among these flights are to and from Melbourne, Macau, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Xiamen.

CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said the company’s flights are now averaging 350 per day, close to the pre-pandemic level which is 380 to 420 flights a day.

The company is also increasing the frequencies to and from Bangkok, Brunei, Sydney, and Guangzhou.

“Cebu Pacific is on its way to a full recovery and profitability this 2023,” said Lao.

With the relaxation of travel requirements, Iyog said CEB expects to see significant growth coming from its international network in 2023.

“International [network] was harder to recover. It took some time because of the restrictions,” she said.

CEB will receive 10 brand new planes in 2023 -- three A320neo, three A321neo, and four A330neo – to address the expected passenger demand, according to Lao.

