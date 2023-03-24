Home  >  Business

Cebu Pacific offers P88 seat sale for flights to, from Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 04:29 PM

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Friday it is offering a seat sale for as low as P88 for select flights to and from Manila

Special one-way base fare tickets of as low as P88 are available from March 24 to March 30 for domestic and international flights, the airline said.

Travel period for the promotional seats is from June 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, it added. The seat sale is part of its month-long 27th year anniversary celebration.

Cebu Pacific said passengers with existing travel funds may use them to pay for flights and add-ons.

The carrier flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations.

