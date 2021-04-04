Cebu Pacific cancels several flights as 'NCR Plus' lockdown extended

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Sunday said it was canceling several flights next week after the government ordered a one-week extension of the strictest quarantine level currently imposed over Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.

The airline said the one-week extension of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the areas covered by "NCR Plus" states that only essential travel is allowed in and out of Metro Manila until April 11, 2021.

Because of this, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights mentioned below are canceled during the period, the company said.

Cebu Pacific said it will also cancel several other flights after the government approved the request of the local government of Western Visayas (Region 6) to temporarily suspend the acceptance of incoming passengers until April 10.

The airline said that clients affected by the flight cancellations can opt to rebook, place the equivalent amount in a travel fund, or ask for a refund.

The company however advised clients that due to the high volume of refund requests, the process may take up to seven months from date of request.

Cebu pacific meanwhile said it will continue to operate all other domestic and international flights not mentioned above.

It also said that before going to the airport, passengers are advised to check the real-time status of flights on the airline's website.

"This is a developing situation. We may adjust flights depending on government regulations. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available," Cebu Pacific said.