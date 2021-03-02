Unlimited rebooking? Cebu Pacific removes change fee 'permanently'

Cebu Pacific. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Tuesday it has "permanently" removed change fees effective immediately, allowing passengers to rebook as many times as they want at no cost.

A recent study showed that flexibility is critical in restoring passenger confidence in air travel, the company said in a statement.

"Because of this, we are removing our change fee effective immediately. As we work on rebuilding our network and supporting domestic tourism, we will continue to listen to our passengers so we can make it even more convenient for everyjuan to fly again,” Cebu Pacific vice president for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

A minimal fare difference may still apply, the airline said.

The aviation industry is one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with most global airlines reducing capacities, grounding planes and some laying off workers to stay afloat.

Removing the change fee is "timely" since it coincides with the simplified requirements for domestic travel as announced by the country's coronavirus task force.

Cebu Pacific is celebrating its 25th founding anniversary this month. It earlier announced a P25 seat sale to commemorate its anniversary.

