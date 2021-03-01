Cebu Pacific marks 25th year with P25 seat sale

Cebu Pacific airplanes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is marking its 25th anniversary with a P25 seat sale to select domestic destinations, the airline said on Monday.

Cebu Pacific said travelers can fly from Manila, Cebu and Clark to several destinations for a one-way base fare of P25.

The airline said the following destinations are on sale:

- Manila to Bacolod, Bohol, Boracay (Caticlan), Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Cauayan, Cebu, Coron (Busuanga), Cotabato, Davao, Dipolog, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Legazpi, Marinduque, Masbate, Naga, Ozamiz, Pagadian, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, San Jose, Siargao, Surigao, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Virac, or Zamboanga

- Cebu to Bacolod, Boracay (Caticlan), Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Camiguin, Clark, Coron (Busuanga), Davao, Dipolog, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Ozamiz, Pagadian, Puerto Princesa, Siargao, Surigao, Tacloban, or Zamboanga

- Clark to Bacolod, Boracay (Caticlan), Davao, Iloilo, or Puerto Princesa

- Zamboanga to Tawi-Tawi

The seat sale is from March 1 to 31 or until seats last, for travel between March 1 to Dec. 31 this year, the airline said.