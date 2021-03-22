Rebooking, other options for travelers affected by new restrictions: local airlines

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Airline clients affected by the restriction on leisure travel can choose to rebook, refund or put the cost of their tickets into a travel fund for future use, the spokespersons of Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines said Monday.

In an interview with Teleradyo, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said affected travelers can opt to convert their tickets to a travel voucher with a 10 percent bonus that will be valid for up to 2 years. They can also avail of unlimited rebooking until December, or refund the tickets.

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, allows passengers to rebook as many times as they need. It recently permanently removed "change fees," said spokesperson Michelle Lim.

AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan said flights would accommodate essential travelers, the same with Cebu Pacific and PAL, in compliance with the new government restrictions. Affected passengers can already rebook their flights from April 5 onwards, he said.

The Philippines has placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal under general community quarantine (GCQ) from March 22 to April 4 with additional restrictions.

Under the measure, only essential workers can travel to and from the said areas.

The Civil Aeronautics Board earlier reminded local airlines to ensure only authorized and essential travelers could pass through Manila.