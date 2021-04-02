PhilHealth says patients admitted in hospital tents covered by COVID-19 packages

Tents are set-up to accommodate probable or suspected COVID-19 patients outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Manila on August 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) assured Friday that patients confined in hospital tents would be covered by the state insurer's COVID-19 packages.

PhilHealth acknowledged the current situation where patients are temporarily placed in tents because hospitals can no longer admit them in regular hospital beds, the insurance firm said in a statement.

Medical facilities allegedly charging a P1,000 per hour rate for patients in tents will be investigated for possible violation of pertinent laws and rules, it added.

"Be it COVID-19 or not, patients should be afforded with all the financial help as guaranteed by the Universal Health Care Law," the statement read.

The statement comes days after several COVID-19 patients and their families complained of paying for "tent charges" in hospitals that no longer have vacant beds in their intensive care units and wards.

Under the current policy, COVID-19 patients "are entitled to health insurance coverage for RT-PCR tests, isolation in accredited community isolation units, and hospitalization for mild to critical cases of COVID-19," it said.

PhilHealth said it "has been reviewing existing policies to better respond to the extraordinary demands brought about by this pandemic."

"Enhanced guidelines will be issued the soonest to ensure that adequate financial protection is duly provided to the patients without compromising quality of care," it said.

The problem began earlier this month after several hospitals in the capital region began receiving more COVID-19 patients due to a surge in new cases a year since the pandemic began.

RELATED VIDEO