Jollibee Group opens 500th store in mainland China

Customers have been queuing up especially during breakfast and lunch hours to get a taste of the best-selling dishes, especially its Minced Pork Rice and Soya Milk which are prepped on-site using non-GMO soybeans. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said on Friday it opened its 500th store in mainland China with its Yonghe King branch located in Shanghai's Putuo Rong Chuang Xiang Yi area.

In a statement, the group said China is one of its "pillar markets."

“Opening our 500th store comes with a renewed commitment to continually deliver the same superior-tasting food and, which adheres to the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness. We look forward to serving our great-tasting food through more branches and to more people in Mainland China in the coming years,” said Jollibee Group President Louie Liu.



JFC operates Tim Ho Wan, Yong He King and Hong Zhuang Yuan in China.

“This year, we will continue to open more stores in China as we see potential for more growth. All three of our brands in the region will be debuting in new provinces and cities this year, in line with our vision of becoming one of the top 5 restaurant companies in the world,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group President & CEO.

Yonghe King's new branch is near the Changfeng Ocean World International Theme Park, JFC said. It's best selling items include minced pork rice and soya milk, which are prepared fresh using non-GMO soybeans, the restaurant operator said.

Jollibee Group said its operates 242 Yonghe King, 58 Hong Zhuang Yuan and 18 Tim Ho Wan in mainland China as of February 2022.

