'No closure': Ramon Ang says Skyway Stage 3 to stay open

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - San Miguel Corp will not close the Skyway Stage 3 project, its president Ramon Ang said Tuesday, following a discussion with Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade.

When asked if the company is not closing the elevated highway, Ang said: "Yes, no closure.

JUST IN: Skyway Stage 3 will not be closed this Tuesday, said San Miguel Corporation President Ramon Ang.

In an SMS, Ang confirmed “no closure” of the 18-km elevated expressway. pic.twitter.com/7s4y9gZAEL — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 16, 2021

Motorists have been using the 18-km elevated highway since January 14, 2021.

On Monday night, SMC announced it had “no choice but to comply" with an order issued by the Toll Regulatory Board to indefinitely close Skyway Stage 3 until all ramps are completed.

The TRB, however, denied that it had issued a decision or order for the closure.

Motorists use the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway from Quezon City to Makati City on January 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

"This is to inform the public that the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) DID NOT ISSUE a decision or directive ordering the indefinite closure of the Skyway Stage 3 starting 5 p.m. of 16 March 2021," the agency said in a statement.

READ: Toll Regulatory Board denies ordering indefinite closure of Skyway Stage 3. pic.twitter.com/fox8NLPMR6 — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 16, 2021

The Skyway Stage 3 connects the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the South Luzon Expressway.

Skyway Stage 3 is expected to cut travel time between SLEX and NLEX to just 20 minutes from 3 hours by bypassing EDSA and C5.

-- with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: