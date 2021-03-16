Toll Regulatory Board denies ordering closure of Skyway Stage 3

MANILA - The Toll Regulatory Board said Tuesday it did not issue an order for the "indefinite" closure of Skyway Stage 3 project.

Operator SMC Infrastructure on Monday night announced that it had "no choice but to comply" and to close the 18.3 kilometer elevated expressway until all ramps are completed.

The TRB, however, said its position is "to keep the Skyway Stage 3 OPEN for the benefit of all motorists."

"This is to inform the public that the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) DID NOT ISSUE a decision or directive ordering the indefinite closure of the Skyway Stage 3 starting 5 p.m. of 16 March 2021," the agency said in a statement.

The Skyway Stage 3 connects the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the South Luzon Expressway.

Skyway Stage 3 is expected to cut travel time between SLEX and NLEX to just 20 minutes from 3 hours by bypassing EDSA and C5.

