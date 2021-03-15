Skyway Stage 3 'closed indefinitely' starting Tuesday

MANILA - The Skyway Stage 3 will be closed "indefinitely’"to motorists starting Tuesday, March 16.

It will take effect at 5 p.m.

San Miguel Corporation, the company that funded the infrastructure project, said Monday the closure was a directive from the Toll Regulatory Board.

HEADS UP: Skyway Stage 3 will be closed ‘indefinitely’ starting March 16 at 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/kyK1Y48LRk — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 15, 2021

The 18.83-kilometer elevated expressway will be opened after all ramps are finished.

Motorists have been plying the road free of charge since it was formally opened last January 14.

The Toll Regulatory Board has yet to approve proposed rates.

