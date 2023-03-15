Cheaper airfares seen in April as fuel surcharges reduced

MANILA - Travelers can expect cheaper airfares next month as the Civil Aeronautics Board announced on Wednesday it is lowering the fuel surcharges that airlines can collect.

CAB said the fuel surcharge level for passengers and cargo will be lowered to level 6 from level 7.

The new level will be in effect from April 1 to 30, CAB said.

Airlines that wish to impose or collect fuel surcharge for this period must file their application with CAB, the agency said.

Last February, CAB announced that airlines could collect higher fuel surcharges of P219 to P739 in March, depending on the distance, as it raised the surcharge level to 7 from 6.

- Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News