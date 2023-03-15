Cebu Pacific to fly daily from Clark to Incheon

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it will fly daily to South Korea from Clark International Airport starting May 5.

The airline said its flight 5J 176 will depart Clark International Airport at 4:35 p.m. and will arrive in Incheon at 9:45 p.m. Korean standard time.

Korean time is one hour ahead of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, its return flight, 5J 177 will leave Incheon International Airport at 10:45 p.m Korean time and will arrive in Clark at 2:05 a.m. Philippine time on the following day.

"The launch of Clark – Incheon route brings the total number of international destinations that can be reached from Clark to six," Cebu Pacific said.

The Gokongwei-led airline earlier announced that it would operate 8 domestic and 5 international destinations in Clark.

Cebu pacific said it now flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

