Higher airfares loom as Civil Aeronautics Board raises fuel surcharge level

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 02:23 PM | Updated as of Feb 22 2023 06:02 PM

MANILA - Airfares may become more expensive in the coming months after the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) on Wednesday adjusted the fuel surcharge imposed on airlines.

From March 1 to 31, the fuel surcharge will be at level 7, CAB said in an advisory.

For domestic flights, passengers will only be charged a fuel surcharge of ₱219 to ₱739, depending on the distance, it said.

For international flights, fuel surcharge ranges from ₱722.71 to ₱5,373.69, it added.

"Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this Office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above stated level," CAB said. 

Airlines are ramping up network coverage and capacity as more Filipinos decide to travel after the pandemic.

