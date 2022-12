Watch more on iWantTFC

Revenge travel is boosting inter-island traffic in the Philippines, which is near pre-pandemic level in December, Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said on Wednesday.

"The traffic is robust and I think most of our kababayans are actually taking advantage of the Christmas break and they’re doing the revenge travels now. We’re almost there, and we’re actually seeing the spike in the passenger traffic at pre-pandemic levels, even a little bit more especially during this month of December," Santiago told ANC.

For 2022, inter-island traffic in Philippine ports could reach 57 million, more than double the 23 million total in 2021, Santiago said.