Travel agencies and the local government units of popular island destinations are prepared to cater to the projected demand due to revenge travel, Philippine Travel Agencies Association Executive Vice President JR Bernal Formilleza said on Friday.

Filipinos are eager to travel in what is called “revenge travel” after being cooped up for over 2 years during the pandemic, he said.

"Yung mga tao, for as long as they have the budget, for as long as they have the time, they are very much eager to travel kasi sobrang na-miss talaga natin mag travel," Formilleza said.

(As long as they have the budget and time, the people are much eager to travel since we miss travelling so much)

"I think the LGU are very ready to accept tourists who are planning to go to these destinations na domestic," he added.

Among the popular destinations for domestic travel are Boracay, Cebu, Baguio. Meanwhile, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey top the list of preferred destinations for International travel.