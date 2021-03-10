Senate panel approves DITO franchise

MANILA - The Senate Committee on Public Services has approved the franchise of DITO Telecommunity, which is operated by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy and China Telecoms.

Committee chair Senator Grace Poe, in a text message said: “DITO in particular, is approved at the committee level.”

During the Senate hearing on its franchise application, DITO chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago said the new telco has already covered over 37 percent of the country's population, surpassing its commitment for its first year of operations.

“What we have reported to NTC [National Telecommunications Commission] is the 37.48 percent population coverage to meet our first year commitment," Santiago said.

"However, in our internal simulation conducted.. we determined that we are more than 40 percent already, and right now we are approaching the 45 percent coverage,” Santiago said.

NTC Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said DITO was able to deliver a connection speed of 50 Mbps, which was higher than what it committed to deliver.

"Based on the reports, DITO Telecommunity reports are on track,” Cabarios said.

DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said 22,748 people have already signed up online for DITO's services after its initial rollout in 15 cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

He said 6,597 of these have phones that are compatible with DITO's network.



SIM purchases from partner stores and from other digital channels as of March 9, totaled 7,586.

DITO began commercial operations on March 8, initially rolling out services in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao.