DITO now available in Visayas, Mindanao; will be in NCR 'in a few weeks'

DITO Telecommunications and Udenna Corporation headquarters in Taguig City on February 20, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Monday launched its commercial service in key areas in the Visayas and Mindanao before its launch in Metro Manila "in a few weeks," officials said.

Chairman and CEO Dennis Uy on Monday led the virtual event attended by DITO employees, its Chinese partners and members of the media.

NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan and other local government officials from Davao were also present during the virtual launch ceremony held Monday.

"To the rest of the country, as a partner in nation building, we send a message to the people of the Philippines wherever they may be that DITO is more than just a telco. We are here to serve in this manner. We want the country to know na DITO na kami, DITO na tayo and magkita-kita tayo very soon," DITO Chairman and CEO Dennis Uy said.

DITO chairman and CEO Dennis Uy delivering a speech during the virtual launch. Screengrab

DITO's entry "represents a big boost in digital connectivity services" for Filipinos, Honasan said.

"Now, after overcoming hurdles and passing the technical audit of your first year of roll-out, we hope that this commercial rollout would bring about welcome dynamism to the current Philippine telecom industry," he added.

DITO's "first act" is to honor 3,000 frontliners with free service, chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said.

The free service will be offered to doctors, nurses, teachers and policemen, among others, "who have symbolized a new breed of Pinoy heroes," he said.

"We are here not only for business, but more importantly, truly, for nation building," Tamano said.

REAL UNLI FOR P199

Without the usual fanfare, the telco unveiled a "real unlimited" welcome offer of P199 unlimited DITO-to-DITO on-net SMS and on-net calls as well as unlimited data, chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago said.

Promo period is available from March 8 to March 31.

DITO SIM cards are available starting 12 p.m. via online for free with the unli welcome offer of P199. SIM cards will also be available from at least 10 to 20 points of sale for P40, Tamano said.

DITO's SIM cards are also 5G-ready, Santiago said.

Globe's new telco brand GOMO also has a P299 no expiry data plan which is also convertible to calls and SMS.

Tamano said the competition are already lowering their prices.

"We’re glad they’re doing it now because the real competition has entered the market," he said.

Before rolling out to the rest of the country, DITO earlier said its services would be available in the following areas:

METRO CEBU:

Carcar

Cebu City

Consolacion

Danao

Liloan

Mandaue

Minglanilla

Naga

San Fernando

Talisay

METRO DAVAO:

Panabo

Tagum

Carmen

Davao City

Digos

DITO passed its first technical audit after registering a minimum broadband speed of 507.5 Mbps for its 5G service, and 85.9 Mbps minimum speed for its 4G service. Tests were conducted when there were no subscribers yet.

It also covered 37.5 percent of the country's population, reaching 8,860 barangays, the National Telecommunications Commission said, citing data from RG Manabat & Co. DITO's initial commitment is to cover 37 percent of the population.

Globe Telecom declined to give a statement on DITO's launch. ABS-CBN has also reached out to PLDT Inc for comments.