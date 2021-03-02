LIST: DITO will be available in these areas on March 8

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Tuesday released the list of cities and nearby municipalities where its services will launch on its debut on March 8.

In a statement, DITO said it is ready for its nationwide rollout. However, commercial activities will be available starting March 8 in key areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

"DITO Telecommunity has conducted a national roll-rollout of its network and is already ready," the third telco said.

Services "will eventually make its way to the rest of the country (located within, of course, the more than 37 percent population coverage) in just a couple of months," it added.

The country's third telco will initially be available in the following areas:

METRO CEBU:

Carcar

Cebu City

Consolacion

Danao

Liloan

Mandaue

Minglanilla

Naga

San Fernando

Talisay

METRO DAVAO:

Panabo

Tagum

Carmen

Davao City

Digos

Launching the company's services in Mindanao is a "sentimental" decision to honor its origin, DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano earlier said.

DITO was formerly called Mislatel or Mindanao Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company.

The telco, operated by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy with China Telecom, passed its first technical audit after registering minimum internet speed of 507.5 Mbps for 5G and 85.9 Mbps for 4G, the National Telecommunications Commission had said.

The new telco covered 37.5 percent of the country's population, reaching 8,860 barangays, the technical audit showed.

