Globe's GOMO takes on DITO, offers no expiry 30GB data package for P299

MANILA - New telco brand GOMO on Friday said it is offering a 'no expiry' data package at P299 for 30GB, which is also convertible to call and text credits.

GOMO, which is a service brand of Globe Telecom and runs on the Globe network, said it would also offer a "regional exclusive" offer in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao on March 15 with unlimited data for 30 days for P199.

The new telco's promos are much cheaper than the most affordable postpaid offering of Globe itself, which is P599 per month for 3GB of data. Smart's cheapest plan meanwhile is 10GB of data for P999 a month.

GOMO launched its promos just as third telco DITO Telecommunity rolls out commercial services on Monday.

DITO said it will "unlimited data, unlimited DITO-to-DITO SMS, unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls" for P199 from March 8 to 31.

GOMO's unlimited data offer, meanwhile, does not cap the number of gigabytes users can download but caps the connection speed at 5 Mbps.

Those who avail of its regular, non-expiry data packages meanwhile can convert their existing data to call and text credits, said GOMO Philippines head Eric Leif Tanbauco.

A 200MB data can be converted into 30 texts to all networks, 400MB for 6 minutes of calls while 500MB data can be converted into 50 texts and 5 minutes calls to all networks, he said.

“So far, we’re happy with the results of GOMO. We are able to attract the growing base of digitally savvy Filipinos and leverage on the consumer’s heightened need for digital tools,” Tanbauco said.

Both Globe and PLDT have been aggressively expanding their networks to improve connectivity.

Internet speeds in the country, both mobile and broadband, have improved according to the Ookla’s 2021 Speedtest Global Index.

